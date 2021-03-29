Troops fire at funeral after bloodiest day in Myanmar since coup

YANGON • Myanmar security forces opened fire yesterday, witnesses said, at people gathered for the funeral of one of the 114 people killed the previous day, the bloodiest day of protests since the military coup on Feb 1.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in the firing on the funeral in the town of Bago, near the commercial capital Yangon, according to three people.

"While we were singing the revolution song for him, security forces just arrived and shot at us," said a woman called Ms Aye, who was at the service for Mr Thae Maung Maung, a 20-year-old student who was shot on Saturday. "People... ran away as they opened fire."

In separate incidents elsewhere, two people were killed when security forces fired on protests yesterday, witnesses and news reports said. One was killed when troops opened fire overnight on a group of protesters near the capital Naypyitaw.

There were no reports yesterday of large-scale protests in Yangon or in the country's second-biggest city, Mandalay, which bore the brunt of the casualties on Saturday.

Funerals were held in many places. In Mandalay, the family of Mr Aye Ko, a father of four, commemorated his life at a service after he was killed overnight.

"We are told by the neighbours that Aye Ko was shot and thrown into the fire," a relative said. "He was the only one who fed the family, losing him is a great loss."

One of the country's main protest groups, the General Strike Committee of Nationalities, posted on Facebook: "We salute our heroes who sacrificed lives during this revolution and we must win this revolution."

Violence had erupted across the country on Saturday, with the military using live rounds in nine regions, including the largest city, Yangon, local monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said.

The local media put Saturday's death toll at 114. The casualties took the overall number of civilians reported killed since the coup to more than 440.

"Junta forces shot machine guns into residential areas, resulting in many civilians, including six children between 10 and 16 years old, being killed," AAPP said.

Saturday also brought some of the heaviest fighting since the coup, between the army and the ethnic armed groups that control swathes of the country.

About 3,000 villagers from Myanmar's south-eastern Karen state fled to Thailand yesterday, following air attacks by the army on an area held by ethnic armed group Karen National Union. Military jets killed at least three people there.

"At the moment, villagers are hiding in the jungle as more than 3,000 crossed to Thailand to take refuge," activist group Karen Women's Organisation said.

Fighting erupted yesterday between another armed group, the Kachin Independence Army, and the military in the jade-mining area of Hpakant in the north.

The Kachin forces attacked a police station and the military responded with an aerial assault, media company Kachinwaves reported. There were no reports of casualties.

The latest bloodshed drew renewed Western condemnation.

"Words of condemnation or concern are frankly ringing hollow to the people of Myanmar while the military junta commits mass murder against them," the United Nations special rapporteur for Myanmar, Mr Tom Andrews, said.

It was time for the world to take action - if not through the UN Security Council, then through an international emergency summit, Mr Andrews said, adding that the junta should be cut off from funding, such as oil and gas revenues, and from access to weapons.

UN special adviser on the prevention of genocide Alice Wairimu Nderitu and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called the killings "shameful, cowardly, brutal actions of the military and police, who have been filmed shooting at protesters as they flee, and who have not even spared young children".

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE