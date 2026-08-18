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Trio make off with $535,000 worth of jewellery, gold bars in 2-minute Genting heist

Initial investigations found that the suspects had travelled to Genting Highlands in a car before carrying out the robbery.

KUALA LUMPUR – Three men took only about two minutes to rob a goldsmith at a shopping mall in Genting Highlands of jewellery and gold bars worth nearly RM1.7 million (S$535,000) on the morning of Aug 17.

Acting Pahang police chief Azry Akmar Ayob said initial investigations found that the suspects had travelled to Genting Highlands in a car before carrying out the 11.40am robbery.

“Based on preliminary investigations, police have identified that the suspects arrived in a car to carry out the robbery,” he said when contacted.

“The suspects, wearing caps and face masks and armed with an axe and a claw hammer, took at least two minutes to carry out the robbery.

“All three were then detected heading down from Genting Highlands shortly after the robbery.”

Azry said police were currently tracking down the suspects based on intelligence and investigations conducted by the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Pahang CID and Bentong CID.

Meanwhile, a source said police immediately launched Ops Tutup following the incident, beginning at about noon and continuing into the afternoon.

However, CCTV footage showed that the vehicle believed to have been used by the suspects had passed through a checkpoint before Ops Tutup was launched. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK