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Tremors felt in west coast of Malaysia after quake strikes north Sumatra

It said in a statement that the earthquake’s epicentre was located about 55km south-west of Langsa, Indonesia at a depth of 10km.

PETALING JAYA - A moderate 5.7-magnitude earthquake occurred in north Sumatra at 11.18am local time (12.18pm Singapore time) on July 22, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

It said in a statement that the earthquake’s epicentre was located about 55km south-west of Langsa, Indonesia at a depth of 10km.

“Tremors were felt along the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia,” it said in a Facebook post. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK