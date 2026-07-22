Straitstimes.com header logo

Tremors felt in west coast of Malaysia after quake strikes north Sumatra

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

It said in a statement that the earthquake’s epicentre was located about 55km south-west of Langsa, Indonesia at a depth of 10km.

It said in a statement that the earthquake’s epicentre was located about 55km south-west of Langsa, Indonesia at a depth of 10km.

PHOTO: USGS

PETALING JAYA - A moderate 5.7-magnitude earthquake occurred in north Sumatra at 11.18am local time (12.18pm Singapore time) on July 22, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

It said in a statement that the earthquake’s epicentre was located about 55km south-west of Langsa, Indonesia at a depth of 10km.

“Tremors were felt along the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia,” it said in a Facebook post. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
At least six dead and 21 injured after two earthquakes in Peru
Weak 3.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Batu Pahat, Johor
See more on

Earthquakes

Indonesia

Malaysia

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.