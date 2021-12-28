Treating Covid-19 patients in secret Myanmar clinics

KAYAH (Myanmar) • A handful of Myanmar nurses hiding from the junta have been running makeshift clinics to treat Covid-19 patients and resistance fighters with medicine smuggled past military checkpoints.

With bags packed, they are always ready to flee as healthcare workers find themselves at the forefront of a civil disobedience movement against the February coup and a crackdown on dissent that has killed over 1,300, according to a local monitoring group.

A boycott of government institutions has left many hospitals without staff and the junta has arrested and killed scores of protesting health workers, rights groups say.

Ms Aye Naing (not her real name) left her job in a public hospital soon after the coup and in June began volunteering in Kayah state in Myanmar's east, where the military and anti-coup fighters have clashed repeatedly.

After a devastating Covid-19 wave in June and July - where new daily cases peaked at 40,000 - the junta has said new infections are down to around 150 per day, and that the Omicron variant is yet to appear in Myanmar. But with the struggling health system in shambles, limited testing is being done.

In Kayah, about 85,000 people have been displaced by the violence, according to the UN's refugee agency, with many crowded into camps where infections spread easily.

Most of Ms Aye Naing's patients are displaced families, she said, as well as fighters from People's Defence Force groups - militias that have sprung up to fight the junta.

At one village, her team conducts swab tests through a tear in a plastic sheet stretched over a bamboo frame. Those who test positive are prescribed paracetamol or vitamins, the only medicine on offer. Donated oxygen must be used sparingly - refilling canisters involves a trip to the closest large town, with junta checkpoints along the way.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE