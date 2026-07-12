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Travellers warned against carrying parcels for others as Thailand targets cannabis smugglers

The relevant agencies have been instructed to intensify inspections following reports of cannabis being smuggled from Thailand to other countries.

BANGKOK – Thailand has ordered tighter checks on outbound cannabis smuggling and warned travellers not to carry parcels or luggage for other people, saying they could be drawn into transnational trafficking networks and face severe criminal penalties.

Deputy government spokesperson Ploythalay Laksameesaengjan said on July 12 that relevant agencies had been instructed to intensify inspections following reports of cannabis being smuggled from Thailand to other countries.

The warning applies to both Thai and foreign travellers carrying, smuggling or accepting payment to transport cannabis, cannabis flower or cannabis-containing products out of the country.

Medical use does not permit overseas transport

Ploythalay said the partial easing of cannabis restrictions for medical purposes within Thailand did not give travellers permission to take the plant or related products abroad.

The export and transportation of cannabis across Thailand’s borders remain strictly controlled. Cannabis is also treated as a serious illegal drug in many destination countries, regardless of its legal status in Thailand.

Travellers should therefore not assume that products legally obtained or possessed in Thailand can be carried into another country. They remain subject to Thai export controls as well as the laws of the destination and any transit countries.

Travellers told not to carry other people’s belongings

The government advised travellers not to accept packages, luggage or other items from people asking them to carry the goods across an international border.

They should also inspect their baggage carefully to ensure that cannabis, cannabis flower or products containing cannabis have not been concealed inside.

Ploythalay said travellers should reject paid courier jobs and online offers to transport goods abroad because they might not know what was hidden in a package or suitcase.

The warning is intended to prevent members of the public from becoming involved, knowingly or otherwise, in transnational cannabis-smuggling operations.

Smuggling carries maximum 10-year sentence

Depending on the circumstances, people caught taking cannabis out of Thailand illegally may face prosecution under several laws.

Under the Customs Act, an offender may be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, fined four times the duty-inclusive value of the goods, or face both penalties.

Offences under the Protection and Promotion of Traditional Thai Medicine Wisdom Act carry a maximum penalty of one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht (S$776), or both.

The government said violations relating to the Ministry of Public Health’s 2025 notification on cannabis as a controlled herb could also result in up to one year in prison, a maximum fine of 20,000 baht, or both.

Travellers also face destination-country laws

People transporting cannabis abroad could also be prosecuted under the laws of their destination country.

The government warned that cannabis remained classified as a serious narcotic in many countries, including some of Thailand’s neighbours.

Penalties for illegal importation vary by jurisdiction and, according to the statement, can range from lengthy or life imprisonment to capital punishment in some countries.

Travellers were urged to check and comply with the laws of every country on their route rather than relying on Thailand’s domestic cannabis rules.

Public asked to report courier recruitment

The government also sought public cooperation in identifying suspected transnational smuggling activities.

People who notice suspicious behaviour, attempts to take cannabis out of Thailand or online advertisements recruiting paid couriers can report the information through the 191 or 1599 hotlines, which operate around the clock. THE NATION /ASIA NEWS NETWORK