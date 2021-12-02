Travellers from countries with new variant banned

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia has temporarily banned the entry of travellers from countries that have reported the Omicron Covid-19 variant or are considered high risk, its health minister said yesterday.

The South-east Asian nation joins countries around the world that have limited travel from southern Africa, where the variant - believed to be the most contagious yet - was first detected.

The travel ban applies to eight African countries, including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi, but could be extended to other nations where the variant has been detected, such as Britain and the Netherlands, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Malaysia will also delay plans to set up vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs) with the affected countries, and reimpose quarantine requirements for Malaysian citizens and long-term residents returning from those nations, regardless of their vaccination status.

"These are just temporary measures until we find out more about the Omicron variant," Mr Khairy said. "The moment we believe it is safe, we will lift these measures."

Malaysia has not reported any cases of the Omicron variant.

Malaysia reported 5,439 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total cases in the country to over 2.6 million. It has gradually reopened its borders to travellers in recent weeks as infections have slowed amid a high vaccination rate.

Earlier this week, Malaysia and Singapore launched an air and land VTL, reopening their borders after nearly two years.

Mr Khairy said VTL travellers who arrive in Malaysia will be required to conduct a Covid-19 self test on the third and seventh day of their stay. The results will have to be entered into the MySejahtera contact tracing app.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said Malaysia has decided to delay the transition into the endemic phase as there is too much uncertainty regarding Omicron. This was decided by the Cabinet after its Quartet Ministers meeting on Tuesday.

He said the Omicron variant was deliberated over at length during the meeting, adding that if there is another wave of Covid-19 infections, it could put Malaysia's progress in the pandemic at risk.

REUTERS, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK