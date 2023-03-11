Toy clacker latto-latto a knockout in Indonesia, goes online with popular phone game

JAKARTA - He thought he was safe in the quietness of the boarding terminal at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, but there it was, the noise that troubled him for much of his three-day work trip to Jakarta.
Only this time, the “clack-clack” sound that the Singaporean media professional heard was not from street vendors or children playing with the latto-latto, a toy clacker which has reached near-ubiquitous status in parts of Indonesia, but from a smartphone.
Said Mr Teo, who declined to give his full name: “The latto-latto clacking was almost everywhere where I went and I couldn’t believe I had to hear it coming from a phone too. Who would want that coming from their device?”
Quite a lot of people, it seems, judging by the popularity of a new free Indonesian-made smartphone game featuring the toy.
Latto Latto 3D Clackers Master, made by Bandung-based developer Own Games, was released in January and now has more than a million downloads. It was ranked as one of the most top downloaded games on the Google Play store in February.
The virality of this smartphone app is just the latest sign of the latto-latto’s immense popularity in Indonesia.
The toy is made out of a pair of weighted balls, similar to pendulums. Holding one end of the toy by a ring or a stick, a player will move or swing the balls so that they knock into each other and make the clacking sound.
Usually priced between 3,000 rupiah (Singapore 25 cents) and 20,000 rupiah, the toy can be bought from various sources, ranging from roadside vendors and toy shops to online e-commerce apps such as Shopee and Tokopedia.
While it was first popular here in the 1990s, the toy has made a comeback and is now a hit among millions of Indonesians, including schoolchildren, TikTok users and even politicians. A video of President Joko Widodo received thousands of views in 2022 when he was seen playing with the toy as he interacted with people during a visit to Subang in West Jakarta.
There have also been several latto-latto competitions nationwide, where contestants compete to see who can best control the toy, play it for the longest or perform tricks while keeping the balls continually clacking.
Local news outlet Merdeka reported in January that a 10-year-old boy from East Java won the top prize of a goat in a latto-latto competition, after playing with it for two hours and seven minutes.
“A reason why the latto-latto is popular now is that there have been modifications to the design compared to when it debuted three decades ago,” said Professor Koentjoro Soeparno, who teaches social psychology at the Universitas Gadjah Mada in Yogyakarta.
“For instance, before, it was made of more flimsy rope and plastic, but now it is made of sturdier materials that seem a bit more solid and will not break easily.”
Prof Koentjoro said that the resurgence of the toy started around the last quarter of 2022, and those selling the hit toy told The Straits Times it is showing no signs of slowing down.
An office worker, who gave his name as Mr Pedi, said that there “is no hiding” from the sound of the latto-latto, especially on weekends when families with young children go out to malls and public spaces. “It’s always there and very noisy,” he said.
But not everyone thinks so, and parents still continue buying the toy for their children. Four street vendors and shopkeepers said that they sell at least five toys a day.
Shopkeeper Madam Ratna, who has placed a rack of the toys at the front of her souvenir shop in the old town district of Jakarta, said: “As long as people keep buying them, I will keep selling them.”
Critics of the toy, however, say that in addition to being a source of noise disturbance, it also has other negative consequences, like being a distraction to children’s learning as well as causing injury. These clackers were taken off the market in the United States and Canada, when reports came out of children being injured.
Early this year, local media outlets reported that an eight-year-old child in West Kalimantan had to undergo eye surgery, after his latto-latto broke and bits of it got stuck in his eye.
Some schools in Indonesia have banned the toy to prevent such accidents from happening. It is also banned in prisons here, as officials say that inmates could use it to smuggle drugs.
The toy is available in Singapore, and a search on e-commerce app Shopee shows retailers selling it from China, Indonesia and from within Singapore too.
But while acknowledging that the toy has risks, Prof Koentjoro feels that banning it outright is not the way forward, given that there are benefits from playing with the toy.
These, he said, include training in hand-eye coordination, keeping children away from more harmful substances or influences, as well as helping to develop their creativity when they come up with different ways to play with the simple toy.
“It’s all about how parents and educators set rules and guidelines for the toy, just like with any other toys,” he said.
“The latto-latto craze is here to stay and banning it will make children upset, so we should come up with ways for them to play with it safely.”
It is a sentiment shared by freelancer Miss Puspa, who has bought the toys for her young relatives. She said that the clackers can also help children to bond with each other.
“It is better than them playing with their phones all day,” she added.