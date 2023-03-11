Toy clacker latto-latto a knockout in Indonesia, goes online with popular phone game

JAKARTA - He thought he was safe in the quietness of the boarding terminal at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, but there it was, the noise that troubled him for much of his three-day work trip to Jakarta.

Only this time, the “clack-clack” sound that the Singaporean media professional heard was not from street vendors or children playing with the latto-latto, a toy clacker which has reached near-ubiquitous status in parts of Indonesia, but from a smartphone.

Said Mr Teo, who declined to give his full name: “The latto-latto clacking was almost everywhere where I went and I couldn’t believe I had to hear it coming from a phone too. Who would want that coming from their device?”

Quite a lot of people, it seems, judging by the popularity of a new free Indonesian-made smartphone game featuring the toy.

Latto Latto 3D Clackers Master, made by Bandung-based developer Own Games, was released in January and now has more than a million downloads. It was ranked as one of the most top downloaded games on the Google Play store in February.

The virality of this smartphone app is just the latest sign of the latto-latto’s immense popularity in Indonesia.

The toy is made out of a pair of weighted balls, similar to pendulums. Holding one end of the toy by a ring or a stick, a player will move or swing the balls so that they knock into each other and make the clacking sound.

Usually priced between 3,000 rupiah (Singapore 25 cents) and 20,000 rupiah, the toy can be bought from various sources, ranging from roadside vendors and toy shops to online e-commerce apps such as Shopee and Tokopedia.

While it was first popular here in the 1990s, the toy has made a comeback and is now a hit among millions of Indonesians, including schoolchildren, TikTok users and even politicians. A video of President Joko Widodo received thousands of views in 2022 when he was seen playing with the toy as he interacted with people during a visit to Subang in West Jakarta.

There have also been several latto-latto competitions nationwide, where contestants compete to see who can best control the toy, play it for the longest or perform tricks while keeping the balls continually clacking.

Local news outlet Merdeka reported in January that a 10-year-old boy from East Java won the top prize of a goat in a latto-latto competition, after playing with it for two hours and seven minutes.

“A reason why the latto-latto is popular now is that there have been modifications to the design compared to when it debuted three decades ago,” said Professor Koentjoro Soeparno, who teaches social psychology at the Universitas Gadjah Mada in Yogyakarta.

“For instance, before, it was made of more flimsy rope and plastic, but now it is made of sturdier materials that seem a bit more solid and will not break easily.”