Toxic fume fears as more students in Johor fall sick

Visibly ill students surrounded by health officials in gas masks, worried parents wringing their hands and the authorities without answers despite their investigations.

This was the scene yesterday at Pasir Gudang Indoor Stadium in Johor, where an early treatment centre was set up for dozens of students suffering from vomiting and breathing difficulties after attending schools nearby.

Over 70 students were admitted to hospital with these symptoms yesterday, but the cause of their illness remained a mystery. A similar incident had occurred in the area in March, when toxic fumes from Sungai Kim Kim wafted over to schools, causing thousands to fall ill.

Meanwhile, the National Environment Agency said the air quality in Singapore remained good and has not been affected by what is happening across the Causeway.

