Tourist dies in cliff fall at Thailand’s Doi Wawajo trekking site, prompting closure

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Rescuers reported recovering the woman’s body at approximately 10.45am on Nov 14 from a location around 70m below the summit.

BANGKOK – Trekking site Doi Wawajo in Mae Hong Son , Thailand, has been temporarily closed to visitors until further notice after a 30-year-old female tourist died in a fall from a cliff.

Namtok Mae Surin National Park announced the entry ban on Nov 14 , with immediate effect. The closure covers the Doi Wawajo area at Huai Hi village in Huai Pu Ling subdistrict, Mueang Mae Hong Son district.

The park explained that the temporary closure was necessary to protect visitors’ lives and property and facilitate the work of officials and rescue teams.

Tourists and members of the public have been asked to refrain from entering the area and strictly follow officials’ instructions. The park apologised for the inconvenience and thanked visitors for their cooperation.

Park chief Prachaya Chakrapatkaew received a report of the incident at approximately 10pm on Nov 13 and immediately coordinated with park officers and relevant rescue units.

Responders reached the campsite at about 2am on Nov 14 . However, the steep mountain terrain and limited visibility at night posed risks to those taking part in the operation, prompting the teams to assess conditions and carefully plan their next steps.

Park officers, community leaders, rescue teams from Mae Hong Son and other agencies carried out the recovery operation later that morning, using ropes to descend into the ravine.

Rescuers reported recovering the woman’s body at approximately 10.45am from a location around 70 m below the summit. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK