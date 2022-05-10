Tourism blooms

A woman posing at the 3 Mermaids cafe, a popular spot to take photographs in Pattaya City, on Sunday.

The city, located about 150km south-east of Bangkok, is known for its nightlife and beaches.

Earlier this month, Thailand scrapped compulsory Covid-19 tests for vaccinated travellers in a bid to revive its tourism industry, which was hit badly by the pandemic.

Instead, tourists are urged to perform self-administered antigen rapid tests.

The country has received more than 700,000 foreign tourists since the beginning of this year, compared with only 428,000 for the whole of last year.

The authorities say the increase in tourist footfall is expected to bring in up to 1.2 trillion baht (S$48.4 billion).