Torrential rain causes havoc in Thailand

An aerial view of an inundated part of Thailand's north-eastern Ubon Ratchathani province yesterday. Homes, roads and bridges have been flooded, leaving more than 23,000 people in evacuation shelters as anger grows over the government's "slow" emergency response. Torrential rain lashed the country over the past two weeks, causing flash floods and mudslides in almost half of its provinces, with families evacuated from their homes in boats or makeshift rafts. Since Aug 29, 32 people have been killed in the deluge, said a government statement.