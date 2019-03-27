Top two Thai parties rush to form govt

The top two political parties in Thailand's general election on Sunday are tussling to form the next government, even though the full electoral results will be known only by May 9.

The Pheu Thai Party, which won the most constituencies, yesterday said it will hold a news conference today together with parties "on the side of democracy".

It said parties opposing the ruling junta already had a majority in the 500-seat Lower House and won six million more votes than the faction trying to return former general Prayut Chan-o-cha to the prime minister's post.

The pro-junta Palang Pracharath, which won the highest number of votes, also said that it will form the next government.

"We are confident that we can do that," its secretary-general Sontirat Sontijirawong said yesterday, as the party races to form a coalition.

