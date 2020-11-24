Top Glove halts work at 28 plants after workers test positive for virus

Malaysian glove maker Top Glove will suspend operations at 28 of its factories in Klang, Selangor, after more than two thousand employees tested positive for Covid-19.

Senior Minister (Security cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday said the closure would allow for the testing and quarantining of workers at the world's largest disposable glove manufacturer.

"I am made to understand that today alone, there are 1,067 positive cases. On the advice of the health ministry, today's meeting has agreed to close these 28 Top Glove factories in Klang in stages to enable the workers to undergo testing and quarantine," the minister told a news conference.

More than 1,800 positive cases had been recorded as of yesterday, he added.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah told a separate news conference later that a total of 5,767 people in the Top Glove factory-linked cluster have been tested and 2,524 of them were confirmed to have Covid-19.

Of these, 2,453 patients are factory workers, while 71 are close contacts, including a two-year-old.

Most of those infected, or 2,360 of them, are non-citizens and the remaining 164 are Malaysians.

Top Glove's worker dormitories in Klang and its surrounding areas are under the enhanced movement control order (Emco).

The restrictions, in effect until the end of this month, kicked in after 215 Covid-19 cases were reported on Nov 15.

Under the Emco, no one is allowed to enter or leave the area for 14 days while health officials conduct intense screenings. Food and medicines are distributed to people in the lockdown area.

While the Emco on Top Glove's dormitories involves some 5,900 workers, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham noted that the glove maker employed around 13,000 workers, including those who live outside the lockdown area.

Nine of Malaysia's 13 states and its three federal territories - Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan - are under a partial lockdown called conditional MCO (CMCO) as the government tries to bring under control a third wave of Covid-19 cases in the past two months.

Under the CMCO, inter-district travel is restricted to emergencies or for work, and mass gatherings are banned.

Malaysia registered a new daily high of 1,884 Covid-19 infections yesterday. There were two new deaths, taking the toll to 337. Previously, the record for infections in a single day was 1,755, on Nov 6.

Selangor recorded the most cases out of all states, with 1,203 infections. Sabah recorded 289 cases, while Kuala Lumpur saw 196 cases.

Top Glove makes 220 million disposable rubber gloves daily, and the company's value has multiplied by at least six times this year - making it the second-largest listed company in Malaysia - due to a sharp increase in demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares in the company fell 10 per cent on Nov 17, after the tightened movement curbs were first announced.

Yesterday, the counter rose marginally from Friday's closing, following its listing on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices under the Emerging Markets category.