Top expert says number of Covid-19 cases in Thailand far higher than reported

Thailand recorded 2,378 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths, on June 26, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
13 min ago

BANGKOK (THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) -The actual number of Covid-19 infections must be 10 times higher than reported by the Public Health Ministry as most patients develop mild symptoms, top virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan said on Sunday (June 26).

Thailand recorded 2,378 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday, according to the ministry.

Dr Yong also pointed out that the number of children infected by Covid-19 has surged now that schools have reopened, triggering a spread among families.

With children, he said, it was difficult to tell if they have the common flu or Covid-19.

"We expect Covid-19 to spread quickly from this month and the number of infections to reach their peak between July and September," he said.

He reckoned that Covid-19 infections will start dropping between October and December, before rising again in January, when respiratory diseases usually peak.

Dr Yong, who leads the Chulalongkorn University's Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology, said half of the children who participated in the centre's study had been infected with Covid-19 but were asymptomatic.

"To achieve a real number, a sentinel surveillance must be conducted in each venue, because the current Covid-19 infections report is based on patients who are hospitalised or tested positive via the RT-PCR method," he said.

He added that patients with mild symptoms were less infectious than those with severe symptoms. Also, those with mild symptoms recover quickly, he added.

More On This Topic
Thailand ends Covid-19 restrictions on bars, scraps mask mandate
Thailand plans $27.8 billion budget deficit to bolster recovery
Related Stories
Covid-19 spike in S'pore: Will the rules change? Are the Omicron subvariants dominant here?
The costs of China's zero-Covid-19 policy
Next Covid-19 wave could emerge as people's antibodies wane: Ong Ye Kung
askST: What you need to know about current Covid-19 protocols and the Omicron variant
Some Singaporeans face 'reopening anxiety' as they return to school or workplace
What is long Covid? Patients share their struggles with symptoms some think are made up
Unfortunately, the virus is smart: Pfizer CEO on Covid-19
How often can you be infected with Covid-19?
How Australia saved thousands of lives while Covid-19 killed 1 million Americans
Test, test, test? Scientists question costly mass Covid-19 checks
Are masks still needed? It depends on the setting

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top