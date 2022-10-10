Top Duterte critic survives hostage incident in Manila jail

MANILA - Former Philippine senator Leila de Lima, a staunch critic jailed by former president Rodrigo Duterte over what she insists are trumped-up drug charges, was taken hostage, and later rescued, in an attempted prison break by detained militants on Sunday.

Her spokesman said she is "safe and unhurt" after detainee Feliciano Sulayao Jr took her hostage inside the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Centre in Camp Crame. The custodial centre is a special jail where high-profile detainees are kept while their court cases are ongoing.

Sulayao went to her jail cell when his bid to escape along with detainees Arnel Cabintoy and Idang Susukan was foiled by the police.

Ms De Lima, 63, was taken to hospital for a check-up. The incident occurred after 6.30am.

A corporal was taking food to the three inmates when he was stabbed with an improvised knife, he said. The corporal and another officer opened fire, killing two of the inmates. Sulayao then ran towards Ms De Lima's cell and took her hostage.

PNP spokesman Roderick Alba said members of PNP's Special Action Forces tried to negotiate with Sulayao but he refused to cooperate and was later shot dead.

In a letter from jail on Sunday evening, Ms De Lima said the hostage-taking was a "near-death experience". Sulayao, while holding a knife to her chest, had told her he intended to kill her - he was certain he would also be killed after his two companions were shot.

Susukan, a sub-commander of the Abu Sayyaf terrorist group, had 34 arrest warrants for killings and kidnappings in the Philippines and Malaysia before he surrendered in 2020. Cabintoy and Sulayao were arrested in June 2017 for being suspected members of Daulah Islamiyah, the local name for the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group involved in the months-long takeover of Marawi City in southern Philippines that year.

An in-depth investigation has been ordered into Sunday's incident. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr also ordered Camp Crame, located in Quezon City, Manila, to enforce all measures to ensure that no act of violence will be repeated in PNP detention centres again.

It remains unclear whether the detained militants planned to take Ms De Lima hostage, or if it was a spur-of-the-moment decision following their foiled jailbreak.

A former human rights commissioner, Ms De Lima investigated reports of mass killings of drug suspects in Davao when Mr Duterte was the city's mayor. She also probed his bloody drug war after he became president in 2016.

Mr Duterte then had Ms De Lima investigated for supposedly abetting drug operations at the national penitentiary when she was justice minister. She has denied these accusations, and recent court proceedings have exposed holes in cases filed against her.

Sunday's incident has renewed calls from opposition figures and human rights groups for the release of Ms De Lima.

Sole opposition senator Risa Hontiveros, who visited Ms De Lima after the incident, called it "unjust, barbaric and despicable". She said: "The violence against former senator De Lima is only the latest act of injustice against her. This would not have happened had she not been jailed in the first place. This is political persecution at its worst."

Mr Renato Reyes Jr, secretary-general of progressive group Bahan, urged the government to release Ms De Lima. "It has been five years of unjust detention for the former senator... Free Leila De Lima. That is the least the government can do," he said.