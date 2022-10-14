Tokopedia to invest in nation's warehouses to sustain gains made during pandemic

JAKARTA - Indonesian e-commerce giant Tokopedia is banking on expanding its "hyperlocal" fulfilment business to sustain growth gains made during the pandemic, when online buying surged, while also seeking more ways to empower its merchants to grow their businesses.

The company, which vies for the No. 1 spot with shopping platform Shopee in terms of market share, is continuing to invest in warehouses across the country to enable its merchants' goods to reach buyers faster - the same or the next day.