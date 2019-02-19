Toddler in Malaysia dies after falling onto knife

IPOH • A two-year-old girl in Ipoh died after falling onto a kitchen knife, which pierced her abdomen at her home on Sunday, Bernama news agency reported.

Nur Qhaisara Medina Supian was pronounced dead at the Parit Buntar Hospital.

Her mother, Ms Hana Mazlan, 27, said the incident occurred at their home in Kampung Teluk Pial Baroh at about 9.30am, when she was putting her four-month-old baby to sleep in the kitchen.

"Nur Qhaisara Medina had asked for milk but I told her to wait. She then went to her grandmother, who was also in the kitchen, before accidentally stepping on a plate.

"She suddenly fell and the knife, which was placed on the plate, pierced her left abdomen. The knife was used by her brother to peel mangoes. I didn't notice that it was there," Ms Hana told reporters at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, where the child's body had been sent for an autopsy.

Ms Hana said her daughter passed out after her mother-in-law pulled the 15cm knife out.

"We rushed her to a clinic before being referred to the Parit Buntar Hospital, where she was pronounced dead," she said.

Bernama reported the victim's 42-year-old father, Mr Supian Samsuri, as saying his fourth child was buried yesterday at the Kampung Teluk Pial Baroh Muslim cemetery.