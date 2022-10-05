Toddler in Malaysia dies after falling from baby chair in restaurant

JOHOR BAHRU - A two-year-old toddler in Malaysia has died in a freak accident after falling down from a baby chair.

Johor Bahru North deputy police chief Fariz Ammar Abdullah said the incident took place when the boy's parents brought him to a restaurant in Taman Sutera here for lunch at around 2pm on Tuesday.

"They sat the victim in a baby chair for the meal.

"About an hour later, the boy was said to have suddenly kicked the table, tipping the baby chair over.

"That was when the boy's head hit the ground, causing him to cry loudly before fainting," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

He added that the restaurant workers also witnessed the accident.

The father then rushed the boy to a private clinic nearby, where the doctor advised them to seek help at a hospital due to the victim's serious condition, said Superinteneant Fariz Ammar.

"When the father brought the victim to a private hospital in Iskandar Puteri, the toddler was pronounced dead by a medical officer there.

"The boy was sent to Hospital Sultanah Aminah for post-mortem today to identify the cause of death," he added.

He also said there was no criminal element in the case so far but an investigation, classified under sudden death report, is ongoing. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK