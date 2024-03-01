To Batam, to Johor, before Singapore: South-east Asia’s Swifties go the extra mile

JAKARTA – Thousands of Taylor Swift fans from South-east Asia will be converging on Singapore by plane, bus and even boat, as the singer’s Eras Tour approaches this weekend, beginning on March 2.

With a total of more than 300,000 tickets sold for six concerts at the National Stadium, overseas fans have already snapped up plane tickets and hotel accommodation in Singapore.

But others are taking more unconventional routes.

To save on transport and accommodation, some Swifties – as the American singer-songwriter’s fans are called – will be staying in nearby Batam and Johor Bahru before making their way to Singapore on the day of the concert.

Malaysian yoga studio manager Awangku Hashrul, 35, will first take the bus from his home in Kuala Lumpur to Johor Bahru with a friend the day before the concert on March 3. They plan to spend one night there.

The next morning, they will take the Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) train service from Johor to Singapore for the concert, before returning to Johor by train after the show ends. They will stay in Johor Bahru for one more night before returning home to Malaysia’s capital.

“I am trying to save on the costs. Doing it that way is much cheaper. We already spent much on the tickets,” Mr Hashrul told The Straits Times, adding that he bought a concert ticket for about RM2,000 (S$565).

“I am so excited. I think this might be the only chance that I might get to see her performing live. So, it is definitely the tour for me to go to. And I am glad I am going,” he said.

Mr Hashrul said that this way, he gets to spend a total of RM84 on transport, compared with the more than RM540 a round-trip flight ticket from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore would have cost him.

Meanwhile, staying in a hotel in JB for two nights costs him RM357. In Singapore, a two-night hotel stay would set him back more than RM1,000.

He is not the only fan going the extra mile.

Indonesian Tri Surinta, 26, will be travelling by minibus, plane and boat to catch Swift in concert.