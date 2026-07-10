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Commuters from Johor cross the border daily using public transport such as the Causeway Link bus service.

– With the election turnout for the July 11 Johor state polls likely playing a pivotal role in the outcome, election candidates have been calling for more Singapore-based Johoreans to cross the border and cast their votes.

But this time, the candidates are also asking more working professionals to not just return, but remain and work in Johor to contribute to the state’s burgeoning economy.

Some parties are offering incentives, with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition through its election manifesto setting out a “Return to Johor” initiative promising to offer employment and entrepreneurship benefits to lure back 20,000 Johor professionals based overseas and in Singapore over the next five years.

Andrew Chen, PH’s incumbent assemblyman for Stulang who is contesting for the fourth time, said that technical details such as job or tax incentives and education can be fine-tuned. However, attracting quality investments would be the precursor to high-income job creation for any returning professional.

“If the federal and state governments are on the same page, high-income jobs will come from more investors and high-tech industries in Johor,” he told The Straits Times.

The enduring exchange rate of the Singapore dollar, worth more than RM3 since 2015, has been the primary lure for most of the 300,000 who cross the border daily. Their higher wages, however, come with a significant trade-off: time on the road that directly takes away time spent with families.

On July 11, about 2.7 million registered voters will elect Johor’s next state government in a closely watched contest seen as a test of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government and caretaker menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi’s leadership. Barisan Nasional (BN) is seeking to strengthen its hold after winning 40 of the state’s 56 seats in 2022.

Warren Yap of Barisan Nasional’s Malaysian Chinese Association agrees with the sentiment to develop Johor into a dwelling place with quality jobs in its own right, but as a start, he has been proposing novel remote work ideas.

He suggested that certain desk jobs may offer work-from-home opportunities. Under this proposal, Malaysians can work in Johor a few days a week while continuing to earn a salary in Singapore, albeit with a pay cut. For instance, this could mean shaving S$1,000 off a S$4,000 monthly wage, said Yap, who is contesting in Kluang’s Mengkibol.

He also suggested collaborations between Johor’s state government and Singapore’s small and medium enterprises to work out a solution.

Meanwhile, Parti Bersama Malaysia’s candidate for Perling, Boo Wei Han, is one of those who has personally taken the less-travelled path of returning to Johor to settle down and restart his career.

Boo was a remisier or stockbroking agent for more than seven years in Singapore, after graduating from the National University of Singapore. While he acknowledged that his return in 2014 coincided with an opportunity to set up his facilities management business, he said digitalisation and artificial intelligence have created business opportunities for potential entrepreneurs.

He listed online e-commerce businesses and call centre operators, as well as AI-operated convenience stores in Japan that were run without humans on site, as examples of possible ventures.

“There is a lot to explore, especially for younger Johoreans with financial planning and fewer life commitments,” he told ST, adding that accounting and audit firms are already catering to Singapore clients while operating in Johor.

Permas Jaya native Arunn Ashley, 39, who has spent more than a decade working in data centres in Singapore, said he would consider a return to Johor Bahru within the next five years if the “right opportunity” exists.

Spending more time with his young family and less on the road would be a major draw. It represents a significant quality-of-life upgrade, said the new father of a three-month-old boy. His daily commute to the International Business Park in Jurong takes him at least two hours each way.

“Thinking practically, the exchange rate will not change a lot within the next five years, so financial incentives will help reduce the salary gap for returning professionals,” he said.

He added that he would consider a pay cut if it were supplemented by helpful incentives such as tax rebates or access to quality education for his child.

“Johor is our home state. Nothing is like returning home,” he said.