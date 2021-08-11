Timor Leste reports its first community transmission of Delta variant

DILI • Timor Leste has recorded its first community transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, raising its Health Ministry's concerns about a possible spike.

Genomic sequencing by Australia's Doherty Institute last week found that of 27 samples taken in the country's Ermera region from people infected with the coronavirus, 12 were of the Delta variant.

Ermera has the highest number of active cases and the lowest vaccination rate in Timor Leste, which borders Indonesia, where the Delta variant has been fuelling one of Asia's worst coronavirus epidemics.

The Health Ministry in its report on Sunday said that Delta variant transmission "is likely to cause a significant increase in case numbers, including severe cases and deaths", with those with limited vaccine access most at risk.

Home to 1.3 million people, the South-east Asian nation has recorded just 11,579 cases and 28 deaths since the start of the pandemic. About 8.5 per cent of its 1.3 million people have been fully inoculated against Covid-19 so far, using the vaccines from AstraZeneca and Sinovac.

Samples from other regions in the country have yet to be tested, but public health experts said growing case numbers elsewhere in Timor Leste could indicate that the Delta variant is also present in these other areas.

Ms Danina Coelho, the government's spokesman on Covid-19 vaccination, said the Ermera cluster showed how critical it was to boost vaccine coverage. "The government is very concerned about those cases specifically as the rate of vaccination is very low," she said. "That's why the government is reinforcing the vaccine campaign."

REUTERS