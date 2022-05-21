Timor-Leste independence hero sworn in as president

DILI • Timor-Leste independence figure and Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta was inaugurated as the country's fifth president yesterday, pledging to dedicate his time in office to strengthen national unity and forge closer relations with China.

Mr Ramos-Horta, who spent decades as the exiled spokesman for the guerrilla movement during the Indonesian occupation, previously served as president from 2007 to 2012 and prime minister and foreign minister before that.

Thousands of people travelled to watch the inauguration in the capital Dili, with the 72-year-old sworn in just before midnight in a ceremony replete with fireworks and cannon fire.

The new President said he would represent all Timorese and seek to rebuild national unity after a protracted political impasse in Parliament.

Mr Ramos-Horta, who won a decisive victory in a second round of voting last month, said ties with Indonesia, Australia and the region should be at the top of the national agenda, and that relations with China would be strengthened.

"It is our intention to expand bilateral cooperation with China," he said.

"Especially in the areas of sustainable, organic agriculture, small industries, trade, new technologies, renewable energy, connectivity, digitalisation, artificial intelligence and urban and rural infrastructure."

He said he would push for greater food security and propose creating a coffee fund to protect farmers against global price fluctuations.

One of the most oil-and-gas dependent countries in the world, the half-island nation of 1.3 million people has grappled with diversifying its economy and reducing high rates of poverty.

While he ran in the presidential elections as an independent candidate, Mr Ramos-Horta was backed by the National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction party, which is headed by former president and prime minister Xanana Gusmao.

Mr Gusmao has strongly promoted the Tasi Mane project, which would see oil and gas from the Greater Sunrise field developed onshore, with China touted as a potential developer.

Mr Ramos-Horta also said that he would continue to foster a special relationship with the United States and advocate for Timor-Leste to join Asean.

The inauguration ceremony yesterday marked 20 years since the restoration of Timor-Leste's independence.

