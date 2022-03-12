Timing, substance of US-Asean leaders' meet yet to be decided: Jakarta

JAKARTA • Indonesia has said that the United States' proposed date for the special Asean-US summit later this month is "not ideal" for regional leaders, adding that both sides still need to work on the substance of the much-anticipated meeting.

The US announced last week that President Joe Biden would host South-east Asian leaders on March 28 and 29 as part of his foreign policy drive in the Indo-Pacific region, but Cambodia, which is chairing Asean this year, suggested that the event be delayed.

The Cambodian foreign minister confirmed that the meeting would be postponed to a later date because some Asean leaders could not be in Washington on the proposed days, Reuters reported.

Indonesia, as the country coordinator for Asean-US relations, has been working closely with the US to organise the special summit to celebrate the 45th anniversary of US engagement with the regional organisation.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah said it had not been easy for Indonesian officials to find a time for the summit that would accommodate the schedules of Mr Biden and his South-east Asian counterparts.

"From our current assessment, the proposed date does not allow all Asean heads of state and government to participate.

"We think the proposed date is not yet ideal," he told reporters on Thursday.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh was one of a few leaders who said they would be able to attend the summit on the proposed dates, but other leaders declined to respond to the White House's public announcement last week.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi was still communicating with her US counterpart Antony Blinken and fellow Asean leaders to find a better time, according to her chief of staff, Mr Achmad Rizal Purnama.

"Apart from the date, there were also other concerns, including the substance, deliverables and programmes, which are no less important. But in the beginning, it was mostly about timing," he said.

Dr Faizasyah added that Indonesia believed it was also necessary for both Asean and the US to prepare more for these questions of substance.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said previously that a special summit with Asean member states was a top priority for the Biden administration "to serve as a strong, reliable partner, and to strengthen an empowered and unified Asean to address the challenges of our time".

Washington's growing interest in engagement with South-east Asia is part of its wider Indo-Pacific strategy, which is widely understood to be part of its efforts to contain China's growing regional assertiveness.

