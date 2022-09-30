Timeline: Thailand's politics since military coup led by Prayut in 2014

Thailand's Constitutional Court ruled on Friday that Mr Prayut Chan-o-cha may stay on as prime minister after a five-week suspension, rejecting a legal challenge mounted by the opposition that argued he has reached his term limit in power.

Here are some major events in Thai politics since a military coup in 2014 led by Mr Prayut, a former army chief:

May 22, 2014: Military led by then General Prayut stages a coup, ousting an elected government for the second time in a decade, citing the need to restore order in the face of street demonstrations against a populist government linked to telecoms tycoon Thaksin Shinawatra. Thaksin himself was ousted in a coup in 2006.

Aug 25, 2014: Mr Prayut is endorsed as prime minister by King Bhumibol Adulyadej, four days after the former was elected by his own hand-picked Parliament, paving the way for the formation of an interim government.

Oct 13, 2016: King Bhumibol dies after a 70-year reign. His son becomes King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

April 6, 2017: A military-backed Constitution is ratified after being approved in a referendum, with changes requested by King Vajiralongkorn that increased his powers, paving the way for an election.

March 24, 2019: General elections are held amid complaints of cheating and vote-buying. Mr Prayut, who was then prime minister of the military government, heads a pro-army party that wins the most votes.

Nov 20, 2019: Court disqualifies rising opposition figure Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of the Future Forward Party, from Parliament prompting thousands to rally in Bangkok.

Jan 12, 2020: More than 12,000 people join an anti-government "Run Against Dictatorship" in the biggest show of dissent since the 2014 coup. A rival group holds a run in support of Mr Prayut.

Feb 21, 2020: Future Forward Party is banned for illegally taking a loan from its billionaire leader, Thanathorn, prompting small student protests on university campuses.

March 22, 2020: Given restrictions to stop the novel coronavirus, student protests peter out but online criticism of government continues, with some also directing criticism at the king.

June 8, 2020: Small protests held to call for an investigation into the disappearance of an exiled government critic in Cambodia.

June 15, 2020: Mr Prayut warns political activists not to criticise the monarchy.

June 24, 2020: Protesters gather to mark the anniversary of the end of absolute monarchy in 1932.

July 18, 2020: About 2,500 protesters gather at Democracy Monument, one of the largest demonstrations since the coup, calling for the dissolution of Parliament and new elections.