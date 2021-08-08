Timeline of Umno's 2021 intrigue

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's once-dominant party Umno is in the throes of its worst infighting.

Political observers have compared the impasse between Umno president Zahid Hamidi's camp and the majority of the party's 38 MPs who want to remain in the Muhyiddin Yassin administration to the feud between then Premier Mahathir Mohamad and Malaysia's longest-serving lawmaker Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, which saw Umno being deregistered in 1987.

Here is a timeline of the key events:

Feb 19: Umno's Supreme Council agrees to put off polls and iron out details after the general assembly.

March 28: The general assembly resolves to part ways with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin when Parliament is dissolved, and not cooperate with his Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition in the next election. It also says no to working with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's Pakatan Harapan (PH) pact.

April 7: An audio clip purportedly of Umno president Zahid Hamidi and Mr Anwar conspiring leaks. If authentic, it affirms an earlier leak of a September 2020 letter from Zahid to the King, pledging the support of the party's 38 MPs to the opposition leader.

April 25: The Supreme Council decides to refer postponement of party polls to the Registrar of Societies (ROS) and the National Security Council (NSC), given the worsening Covid-19 pandemic.

June 2: ROS writes to Umno, saying that annual meetings are postponed during the ongoing lockdown.

June 11: NSC suggests that if a virtual leadership election cannot be held, it should be delayed.

June 24: Umno writes to ROS stating that a resolution circular was approved by 52 out of 56 Supreme Council members to delay polls by up to 18 months, as permitted in the party Constitution.

July 7: The Supreme Council affirms the decision made via the resolution circular. According to Zahid, it also decides to withdraw support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin immediately. But this is disputed by Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who took up the role just hours earlier.

Aug 3: Zahid leads 10 other Umno lawmakers in officially announcing that they no longer backed Mr Muhyiddin. On paper, this leaves the Premier at least six MPs short of ensuring the passage of government motions in Parliament.

Aug 6: ROS tells Umno the minutes from July 7 finalising the delay in polls are invalid as the Supreme Council's term ended June 30. Datuk Seri Ismail claims 31 MPs from the Umno-led BN remain loyal to Mr Muhyiddin.

Aug 9: Umno is set to dispute the ROS ruling in writing.

Sept 6: Parliament to reconvene for a confidence vote in Mr Muhyiddin.