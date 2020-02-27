Timeline of events

Former Parti Keadilan Rakyat deputy president Azmin Ali (fourth from left) at a meeting at the Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya on Sunday. Those with him include (from far right) Parti Islam SeMalaysia president Hadi Awang and Umno president Zahid Ham
Former Parti Keadilan Rakyat deputy president Azmin Ali (fourth from left) at a meeting at the Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya on Sunday. Those with him include (from far right) Parti Islam SeMalaysia president Hadi Awang and Umno president Zahid Hamidi.PHOTO: @MUJAHIDRAWA/TWITTER
PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan (right) and Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa at a press conference at Umno's headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday after having an audience with the Malaysian King. Supporters cheering as a bus ferrying Par
Supporters cheering as a bus ferrying Parti Keadilan Rakyat MPs left the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. The Malaysian King met the first group of MPs on Tuesday as he tried to determine who they want as the next prime minister, and completed his meetings with all 221 MPs yesterday.PHOTO: BERNAMA
PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan (right) and Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa at a press conference at Umno's headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday after having an audience with the Malaysian King. Supporters cheering as a bus ferrying Par
PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan (right) and Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa at a press conference at Umno's headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday after having an audience with the Malaysian King. PHOTO: BERNAMA
Published
21 min ago

Malaysia's political crisis ended its fourth day yesterday without a resolution. All eyes are on the Malaysian King to know what would happen next. He had met and asked lawmakers who they wanted as premier, and whether they wanted a new government or a fresh general election.

Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) begin their two-day inaugural retreat in Janda Baik, outside Kuala Lumpur.

9am

Please or to continue reading the full article. Learn more about ST PREMIUM.

Enjoy unlimited access to ST's best work

  • Exclusive stories and features on multiple devices
  • In-depth analyses and opinion pieces
  • ePaper and award-winning multimedia content
Subscribe Now
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 27, 2020, with the headline 'Timeline of events'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content