Malaysia's political crisis ended its fourth day yesterday without a resolution. All eyes are on the Malaysian King to know what would happen next. He had met and asked lawmakers who they wanted as premier, and whether they wanted a new government or a fresh general election.
Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) begin their two-day inaugural retreat in Janda Baik, outside Kuala Lumpur.
9am
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 27, 2020, with the headline 'Timeline of events'. Print Edition | Subscribe
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.