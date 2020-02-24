Timeline: Multiple party meetings

SATURDAY

Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) begin their two-day inaugural retreat in Janda Baik, outside Kuala Lumpur.

SUNDAY 9am

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) holds a six-hour meeting at the party headquarters in Petaling Jaya, Selangor. Supreme Council member Redzuan Yusof said that the party discussed its threat to leave ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH). "There were some discussions (about the suggestion for PPBM) to leave PH," he was quoted as saying by the Malay-language Berita Harian daily.

10am

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president Azmin Ali and his supporters hold a meeting at Sheraton Hotel, Petaling Jaya. These are said to include Cabinet ministers Zuraida Kamaruddin and Saifuddin Abdullah. Datuk Seri Azmin is said to be leading about 10 of PKR's 50 MPs to join Tun Dr Mahathir's new coalition.

4pm

Umno holds emergency Supreme Council meeting at its headquarters in Putra World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur.

6pm

Five party presidents and one deputy president from the planned new coalition hold an audience with the King.

8pm

Supporters attend prayers at PKR president Anwar Ibrahim's residence. Shouts of his party's battle cry "Reformasi!" are reportedly heard inside. Members of the said new coalition attend dinner at Sheraton Hotel, Petaling Jaya.