Tighter security at Malaysian airports, more screenings of pilots after Indonesia trafficking case

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Malaysia’s Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said Malaysian authorities also need time to examine the full report before deciding on further action on other matters of the case.

PUTRAJAYA – Tighter airport security and a review of background and health screenings for Malaysia Airlines pilots and co-pilots are among the measures being considered following the arrest of a Malaysian pilot in Indonesia over alleged drug trafficking, says minister Fahmi Fadzil.

The government spokesman and Communications Minister said Malaysian authorities also need time to examine the full report before deciding on further action on other matters of the case.

“We also have to identify if there are others involved and we need to ensure that all loopholes are closed immediately,” he said at the weekly post-Cabinet press conference on Aug 5 .

The 39-year-old Malaysian Airlines pilot was arrested on July 28, at Terminal 3 of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport after Indonesian authorities discovered 15 packages containing 70,114 ecstasy pills and methamphetamine in his luggage.

Detailing the pilot’s movements on the day of his arrest, Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Hussein Omar Khan said the suspect had checked in his luggage early in the day before flying a domestic route to Kota Kinabalu and back, after which he flew from Sepang to Jakarta.

Hussein added that police are investigating how the suspect was able to clear airport security in Malaysia, and are collaborating with Indonesian authorities to uncover ties to the regional syndicate.

According to Malaysian police, the pilot had obtained his illicit supply of drugs from an apartment in Ampang. Hussein said investigations revealed the suspect had received the drugs two days before his flight.

“We have also traced the contact number he used to reach out to the syndicate. The police are investigating the entire distribution network,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK