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Tiger believed to have killed villager in Perak shot dead after attacking wildlife officer

An Orang Asli villager named Ngah Itam was killed after being attacked by a tiger near the village on Nov 18.

IPOH – The tiger that is believed to have mauled and killed an Orang Asli villager in Kampung Bawong, Sungai Siput, on Nov 18 has been shot dead by the Malaysian Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan).

In a statement issued on its Facebook page on Nov 20 , Perhilitan said the animal had attacked one of its staff, who was conducting monitoring efforts in the forest near the village on Nov 19 at about 1.30am.

“Shots were then fired in self-defence, hitting the animal on the right shoulder and its nape.

“The tiger managed to escape before its carcass was found about 20m away from the location of the attack,” it said.

An Orang Asli villager named Ngah Itam was killed after being attacked by a tiger near the village on Nov 18.

The victim was foraging for bamboo about 1km away from the village and about 100m from the Piah Permanent Forest Reserves.

It was the second fatal attack following an earlier incident in September.

Perhilitan said an initial physical check on the carcass found its lower left canine tooth missing, while the remaining canine teeth were blunted.

“We also found an old injury on the right side of the stomach,” it said. “The carcass has been brought to the National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Sungkai for post-mortem.”

Since the incident in September, Perhilitan said it had taken steps to monitor the forest from time to time.

“We placed two traps in Pos Perwor and Felda Lasah as a preventive step following the fatal attack in September,” it said. “We also used drones to detect the presence of the tiger.”

Perhilitan also said it had met Ngah’s children to coordinate aid assistance for the family.

It said: “We also held a briefing session and advised villagers in Kampung Orang Asli Bawong on the safety steps to be taken to lessen conflict with wildlife.

“Perhilitan is serious in such incidents and always prioritise the safety of the locals and personnel involved in the operation.

“The people are advised to always be alert, avoid entering the forest alone, especially in the morning and late evening.

“They should also inform Perhilitan of any tiger sightings.”

It added that information or complaints regarding wildlife could be channelled through Perhilitan’s hotline on 1-800-88-5151 or through the public complaints management system. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK