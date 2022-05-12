Ties with US could be tested as Manila seeks to grow closer to Beijing

MANILA • The decisive victory of Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr in the Philippines' presidential election on Monday is set to reshape the South-east Asian country's relations with China and the US as he seeks closer ties with Beijing.

Mr Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the country's former dictator, has longstanding ties with China and is seeking a new deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping over the contested waters of the South China Sea.

Mr Marcos Jr's relations with the US on the other hand, are complicated by a contempt of court order for his refusal to cooperate with the District Court of Hawaii, which in 1995 ordered the Marcos family to pay US$2 billion of plundered wealth to victims of the senior Mr Marcos' rule.

The Philippines is a fulcrum of the geopolitical rivalry between the United States and China, with its maritime territory encompassing part of the South China Sea, a strategic and resource-rich waterway over which China also claims sovereignty.

In 2016, an arbitral tribunal constituted under the International Law of the Sea ruled in favour of the Philippines over China's claim, a decision seized upon by other claimant states, the US and its allies concerned by China's construction of military installations on islands in the waters.

But in interviews during the election campaign, Mr Marcos Jr said the ruling was "not effective" because China did not recognise it. He said he would seek a bilateral agreement with China to resolve their differences.

"If you let the US come in, you make China your enemy," he told DZRH Radio. "I think we can come to an agreement (with China). As a matter of fact, people from the Chinese embassy are my friends. We have been talking about that."

A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said yesterday that the two countries, "facing each other across the waters, enjoy a longstanding traditional friendship" and that China remains "committed to good-neighbourliness" under the incoming president.

Mr Antonio Carpio, a former Supreme Court Judge who led the Philippines' legal team at the arbitral tribunal, said Mr Marcos Jr's stance was a "betrayal". "He's taken the side of China against the Philippines," he said.

Mr Rommel Banlaoi, a Manila-based security expert, said Mr Marcos Jr wanted friendlier ties with China but not at the expense of ceding territory.

"He's open to direct consultations and bilateral negotiations with China to settle their differences," he said. "He is willing to explore areas of pragmatic cooperation with China, including the development of natural gas and oil in the West Philippines Sea."

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said during a press briefing on Tuesday it was too early to comment on the results of the Philippine election or the impact it might have on relations, but that "we look forward to renewing our special partnership" and working with a new administration in Manila.

Mr Marcos Jr has not visited the US for 15 years, fearful of the consequences given that he and his mother are facing a contempt of court ruling and a US$353 million (S$489 million) fine.

