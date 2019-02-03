Tidying up with Slamet: Indonesian security guard sparks joy for organising bikes at parking lot

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Popular Japanese tidying expert Marie Kondo would be proud of Slamet Gunaedi.

The 47-year-old security guard at the SMAN 4 South Tangerang state high school in the province of Banten has a knack for keeping things organised. And for him, organising motorcycles in the school's parking lot is what sparks his joy the most.

Slamet's impeccable tidying skills have won him the attention of netizens after social media posts showcasing the neat lines of motorcycles he has organised went viral.

Slamet has been arranging the hundreds of motorcycles - owned by teachers and students - according to their brand, type and colour.

"I love order. Besides, (the arrangement) also helps the owners, for example if someone is sick and needs to leave school, if the motorcycles are parked messily it will be difficult to get it out," he was quoted saying by the Kompas.com news website.

Slamet said he had been doing his job for the past 19 years working from 5.30am to 5pm every school day. He says he chooses to do all the work by himself after an experience working with someone he said was dishonest. The person, he said, took belongings stored inside the motorcycles.

As a contract worker, his salary often comes late. To help him make ends meet, he works as an online motorcycle taxi driver after work.

"I get my paycheck once every two or three months," he said adding that his 1.25 million rupiah salary ( S$116) was not sufficient to pay his monthly house rent of 1.7 million and other expenses including for his children's needs. "But thank God there is always a way."

His skills have also landed him an award from the South Tangerang Police, who gave him a security guard innovation award last Friday (Feb 1).

South Tangerang deputy police chief commissioner Arman said the award aimed to honour Slamet's innovation and his care for the students as well as the school.

"Usually security guards only focus on security, but Slamet cares for the students," Arman told kompas.com.

Moreover, students can learn a lesson from Slamet's actions. "Slamet teaches discipline and orderliness to students from the arrangement of the parked motorcycles," Arman added.