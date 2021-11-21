News analysis

Thumping victory for Umno promises shake-up of Malaysian politics

Shannon Teoh Malaysia Bureau Chief In Kuala Lumpur
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Barisan Nasional's (BN) landslide win in Melaka yesterday is set to force a deep recalibration of Malaysia's already fluid political landscape, especially for the victorious coalition's lynchpin party Umno.

With former premier Najib Razak leading BN's charge, the landslide win could shake up Umno's top leadership and press Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to swiftly call a general election and secure a return to dominance for the grand old party.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on November 21, 2021, with the headline 'Thumping victory for Umno promises shake-up of Malaysian politics'. Subscribe
