Three tourists detained in Bali over alleged online sex ring operations on island

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The arrests were carried out after officials discovered a website allegedly advertising sexual services involving foreign nationals in Bali.

BALI - The Denpasar immigration authorities in Bali have arrested three foreign nationals for allegedly operating an online prostitution ring on the popular tourist island.

The arrests were carried out during two coordinated raids on May 2 at a villa in Mengwi, Badung Regency, and a hotel in Denpasar, officials said.

Denpasar Immigration Office head R. Haryo Sakti said the operation followed the discovery of a website allegedly advertising sexual services involving foreign nationals in Bali.

“We conducted the raids after officials found a website indicating that several foreign tourists in Bali were offering sex work online,” Mr Sakti said on May 4.

In the first raid at the Mengwi villa, officers detained a 22-year-old Russian woman identified as ED and a 21-year-old Nigerian woman identified as EJN.

In a separate raid at the Denpasar hotel, the authorities arrested a 27-year-old Russian woman identified as AR, who was found with a man at the time of her detention.

Immigration records show that EJN entered Indonesia through Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on March 21, while ED arrived via I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport on March 10. AR entered Bali on April 22, officials said.

“They entered Indonesia on tourist visas but are allegedly conducting illegal activities in Bali,” Mr Sakti said. “We will not tolerate any tourist activities that violate Indonesian law and norms.”

The arrests came less than two months after two French nationals and an Italian citizen were detained by police in Bali on allegations of producing and distributing pornographic videos on the island that later circulated widely on social media.

The suspects were charged under Article 401 of the Indonesian Criminal Code for the commercial production of pornographic material, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, and under Article 45 of the 2016 Information and Electronic Transactions Law for distributing illegal content, which carries a maximum sentence of six years.

In December 2025, Indonesia’s Immigration Office also imposed a 10-year entry ban on British adult content creator Bonnie Blue following her deportation over material deemed capable of causing public unrest, according to AFP news agency.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was deported after police raided a studio in Badung Regency. She was detained alongside two British men and an Australian man on suspicion of producing pornographic content.

The authorities later reviewed Ms Billinger’s phone and found private video footage. No charges were filed, as officials said the material was intended for personal use and not for public distribution.

Balinese officials have expressed concern over unruly behavior by foreign tourists, following a string of deportations in recent years – including several Russian influencers expelled for posing naked at sacred sites.

At least 62 foreign nationals of various nationalities have been detained by the immigration authorities in Bali over the past 20 days for a range of alleged violations.

Bali Immigration Agency head Felucia Sengky Ratna said most of the violations involved overstaying permitted periods of stay and misusing residence permits for activities such as unauthorised work.

“We have learnt that many foreigners who visit Bali for the first time comply with all regulations. However, on subsequent visits, some begin to look for illegal opportunities that may benefit them in Bali. This has become our concern,” she said.

Amid growing concerns over unruly tourist behavior and visa violations, the Bali immigration authorities launched a special task force on April 14 to strengthen supervision of foreign nationals on the resort island.

The task force is tasked with carrying out patrols across Bali, particularly in areas with high levels of tourist activity. It is also responsible for conducting outreach efforts to educate both foreign visitors and residents on immigration rules.

Officials said the initiative aims to reduce breaches of immigration law while also enhancing public safety and security. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK