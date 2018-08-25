Three South-east Asians in ISIS beheading video blacklisted by US

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Three South-east Asians who appeared in a 2016 Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) video showing the beheading of a captive were added to the US Treasury's sanctions blacklist on Friday (Aug 24).

The Treasury said Malaysian Mohamad Rafi Udin, Indonesian Mohammed Karim Yusop Faiz and Filipino Mohammad Reza Lahaman Kiram all took part in the June 2016 video made in Syria in which ISIS members execute a prisoner.

Sigal Mandelker, Treasury under-secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said the video was "part of a propaganda campaign to attract radicals to join militant terrorist groups in South-east Asia."

Udin, 52, is a well-known Malaysian militant, having been detained in 2003-2006 for his association with the radical Islamist group Jemaah Islamiyah.

As of last November, he was believed to be the seniormost Malaysian in ISIS in Syria, the Treasury said.

Faiz, 49, was imprisoned in the Philippines for nine years on explosives and weapons charges.

After being released, he travelled to Syria in 2014 and joined ISIS.

Kiram, 28, is believed to be responsible for the bombing a bus in Zamboanga, Philippines in 2012.

He was still in Syria with ISIS as of January 2017, the Treasury said.