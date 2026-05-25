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Three people killed, one injured in accident at Petronas floating vessel off Malaysia

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KUALA LUMPUR – Three people were killed and one was injured in an accident during lifeboat maintenance work at a floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel operated by Malaysian state energy firm Petronas on May 24, the firm said.

Petronas, or Petroliam Nasional Berhad, said in a statement on May 25 that the incident occurred around 12.50pm at FSO Sepat off Terengganu state on the east coast of peninsular Malaysia.

Three workers were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, while the injured staff member was evacuated for medical treatment and remains under observation, Petronas said.

“Investigations into the cause of the incident are ongoing in coordination with the relevant authorities,” it said.

Petronas did not provide further details.

Malaysia’s state news agency Bernama reported the workers had boarded a lifeboat on the FSO platform to lower themselves into the sea to carry out maintenance work.

However, the rope or hook linked to the lifeboat was believed to have detached, causing the victims to fall into the sea, Bernama reported, citing local police. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.