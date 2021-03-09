Three Myanmar protesters killed; banks and shops shut

YANGON • Three demonstrators were killed in Myanmar yesterday, witnesses said, while shops, factories and banks were closed in the main city Yangon, in protest against last month's military coup.

Two of the victims died of gunshot wounds to the head in the northern town of Myitkyina, the witnesses said. It was not immediately clear who fired on the protesters although both police and the military were at the scene.

Photos on Facebook showed the bodies of two men lying on the street. Witnesses said they were taking part in a protest when police fired stun grenades and tear gas. Several people were then hit by gunfire from buildings nearby.

One witness, who said he helped move the bodies, told Reuters two people were shot in the head and died on the spot.

Three people were injured.

Police and military have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against the Feb 1 coup, according to the United Nations last week.

Crowds demonstrating against the coup gathered in Yangon as well as Mandalay and several other towns, according to videos posted on Facebook.

Protesters in Dawei, a coastal town in the south, were protected by the Karen National Union, an ethnic armed group engaged in a long-running war with the military.

Protesters waved flags fashioned from htamain (women's sarongs) in some places or hung them up on lines across the street to mark International Women's Day while denouncing the junta. Walking beneath women's sarongs is traditionally considered bad luck for men and tends to slow down police and soldiers.

State media said security forces were keeping a presence at hospitals and universities as part of efforts to enforce the law.

At least nine unions covering sectors including construction, agriculture and manufacturing have called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work to reverse the coup and restore Ms Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government.

Allowing business and economic activity to continue would help the military "as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people", the unions said in a statement.

"The time to take action in defence of our democracy is now."

Only a few small tea shops were open in Yangon, witnesses said.

Major shopping centres were closed and there was no work going on at factories.

In a statement yesterday, the military said it had arrested 41 people the previous day.

State-run television MRTV also said yesterday that five independent media companies in Myanmar have been stripped of their licences.

The five companies are Mizzima, Myanmar Now, 7-Day, DVB and Khit Thit Media. All have been active in covering protests against the coup.

Figures by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group showed that nearly 1,800 people have been detained under the junta as at Sunday.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing also said yesterday that the detention of Ms Suu Kyi's Australian financial adviser last month has led to the discovery of secret financial information, according to MRTV.

Australia has called for the release of Mr Sean Turnell, who was detained on Feb 6, five days after the coup.

"An attempt to flee the country by the former government's foreign economic adviser, Sean Turnell, was stopped in time and secret state financial information was found through him.

"Union-level ministers are taking legal actions in relation to that issue," MRTV quoted the junta leader as saying.

On Sunday, Australia suspended its defence cooperation programme with Myanmar, Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said. Australia will also redirect immediate humanitarian needs to the Rohingya and other ethnic minorities, Ms Payne said.

REUTERS