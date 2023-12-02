Three more Bryde’s whales spotted in Thai waters, totalling the number to nine

BANGKOK - The population of Bryde’s whales in the upper Gulf of Thailand has risen by three, according to November’s survey by the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.

The department surveyed coastal areas of Chachoengsao, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Phetchaburi, and Bangkok provinces from Nov 27 to 30, recording sightings of marine wildlife in the upper Gulf.

On Dec 30, it announced that nine Bryde’s whales had been found swimming in the upper Gulf during the latest survey.

Six of the whales had previously been recorded in Thai waters and were already logged in the department’s database, but three are newcomers.

The six known whales are logged under the names Sakhon and her calf Salee, Kanya and her calf Mali, Meesub and Singha.