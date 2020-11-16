Officers from three Malaysian police departments to be transferred on suspicion of working with criminals

KUALA LUMPUR - The Malaysian police iwill transfer out some of its officers from three crime-fighting departments on suspicion that they were working with criminal syndicates, police chief Abdul Hamid Bador said .

The three deparments are its vice, gambling, and secret societies division known as D7, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID), he told Berita Harian Malaysia newspaper.

Tan Sri Hamid also revealed that 34 senior police officers were transferred on Oct 26 to other parts of the country on concerns that they were in cahoots with criminals, BHM reported him as saying on Monday (Nov 16).

The Inspector-General of Police said a special committee has been formed to deploy officers who passed background checks to "hot places".

"Those officers and members who have the potential and pass their checks will be put in hot places such as D7 and narcotics," he said.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission on Oct 7 arrested 10 individuals, including eight senior police officers, and seized RM100,000 (S$32,700) in cash following investigations into illegal gambling activities and the so-called Macau Scam.

The eight officers held ranks such as assistant commissioner, deputy superintendent, assistant superintendent and lance corporal. They were all attached to federal police headquarters at Bukit Aman and were from the Selangor police contingent.