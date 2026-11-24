Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Three Malaysia-based entities among seven in S-E Asia on US trade blacklist

The US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security named MSFusion, PT Megaspeed International and Speedmatrix in its ruling.

PETALING JAYA – Three Malaysia-based entities are among seven in South-east Asia placed on a US trade restriction list over concerns about the diversion of advanced computing products to unauthorised users.

The US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) named MSFusion, PT Megaspeed International and Speedmatrix in its ruling.

The other entities are Singapore-based Apex Enterprise Solutions (Singapore), Megaspeed International and Swiftdata, as well as Megaspeed (Thailand).

The bureau said the US government determined that the seven entities were acting contrary to its national security or foreign policy interests.

“These additions are being made because of the significant risk of these entities being or becoming involved in the diversion of advanced computing commodities to unauthorised end uses or end users,” it said.

Under the new restrictions, exports, re-exports and in-country transfers involving the seven entities will require licences for all items subject to US export administration regulations.

Licence applications will be reviewed under a “presumption of denial”, meaning they will generally be rejected.

The document did not specify which advanced computing products were involved or identify their intended recipients.

The decision was made by the US End-User Review Committee, comprising representatives from the Departments of Commerce, State, Defence and Energy, as well as the Treasury.

Shipments already in transit when the rule takes effect may proceed under previous licencing arrangements, provided the transactions are completed within 30 days of the rule being made available for public inspection.

The document, signed by Deputy Assistant Secretary for Strategic Trade Julia Khersonsky, was filed on Nov 23 and is scheduled for publication in the Federal Register on Nov 25. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK