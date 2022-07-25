Three dead in shooting at varsity graduation ceremony in Philippines

MANILA • Three people died in a shooting at a university graduation ceremony in the Philippines' capital region yesterday, including a former mayor from the volatile south of the country, police said.

Local Quezon City police chief Remus Medina said the shooting appeared to have been an assassination of Ms Rose Furigay, a former mayor of Lamitan city in Basilan province.

The suspect, wounded in a shootout with a campus security officer and arrested after a car chase, is now in custody and being interrogated, Mr Medina told reporters.

"He looks like he was a determined assassin," Mr Medina said, adding that the suspect was found with two pistols.

Police identified him as Chao-Tiao Yumol and said he had a "long history" of legal disputes with Ms Furigay.

He was on bail for a cyber libel charge.

Yumol, with abrasions on his face, was presented by the police to reporters.

He accused Ms Furigay of being a "drug lord".

Quezon City is part of the Manila capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities home to more than 13 million people.

Ms Furigay was shot as she was about to attend her daughter's graduation at the law school of Ateneo de Manila University.

The law school is one of the most prestigious ones in the Philippines, Mr Medina said.

Basilan province is a stronghold of Abu Sayyaf, a pro-Islamic State extremist group known for its banditry and kidnapping.

The two others killed were a campus security officer and Ms Furigay's executive assistant.

Her daughter was wounded and is in "stable condition" in hospital, the police said.

Ateneo de Manila University cancelled the graduation ceremony after the shooting.

In the South-east Asian nation, shooting incidents are sporadic, with owners required to have permits to carry guns in public.

Private security officers in the Philippines carry either handguns or shotguns, and firearms are a common sight at shopping centres, offices, banks, restaurants and even schools.

"We commit our law enforcement agencies to thoroughly and swiftly investigate these killings and bring all involved to justice," Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said in a statement.

Ms Joy Belmonte, mayor of a local government unit, said: "We are quite distraught and bereaved by this occurrence."

School and university shootings are rare in the Philippines despite its lax gun rules.

But targeted killings of politicians are fairly common, particularly during elections.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE