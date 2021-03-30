Thousands take to the streets again in Myanmar

YANGON • Security forces in Myanmar killed three people in the main city of Yangon yesterday, media reported, as activists called on ethnic minority forces in the diverse nation to back their campaign against military rule.

After the bloodiest day since the Feb 1 military coup with 114 deaths last Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets in numerous towns again yesterday, determined to show their opposition to the relapse into military rule after a decade of democratic reform.

A man was killed and several were wounded when security forces fired in a Yangon neighbourhood, media and a witness said.

"He was shot in the head," witness Thiha Soe told Reuters of the victim, who he said was 20. "They were shooting at everything on the road, even a Red Cross team."

Police and a junta spokesman did not answer calls seeking comment. Two people were killed in another Yangon district when security forces moved in to clear protesters' barricades. "We can confirm two were killed in our ward," said a resident of the South Dagon neighbourhood who asked to be identified as just Win.

Based on a tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, 460 civilians have been killed since the coup.

But despite the violence, crowds turned out in the central towns of Bago, Minhla, Khin-U and Pinlebu, Mawlamyine in the south, Demoso in the east and Hsipaw and Mytitkyina in the north, according to media and social media posts.

The General Strike Committee of Nationalities, a main protest group, called in an open letter on Facebook for ethnic minority forces to help those standing up to the "unfair oppression" of the military. "It is necessary for the ethnic armed organisations to collectively protect the people," the protest group said.

Insurgents from different ethnic minority groups have battled the central government for decades over greater autonomy.

Heavy clashes erupted at the weekend near the Thai border between the army and fighters from Myanmar's oldest ethnic minority force, the Karen National Union (KNU). About 3,000 villagers fled to Thailand when military jets bombed a KNU area, killing three civilians, after a KNU force overran an army outpost and killed 10 people, according to an activist group and media reports.

Tens of thousands of Karen villagers have lived in camps in Thailand for decades and Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he wanted Myanmar's latest problems to remain there.

"Please, let this be an internal problem. We don't want to have an exodus, evacuation into our territory but we will observe human rights too," Mr Prayut told reporters in Bangkok.

In Myanmar's north, fighting erupted on Sunday between ethnic Kachin insurgents and the military in the jade-mining area of Hpakant.

Fighters from the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) attacked a police station and the military responded with an air strike, said a Kachinwaves media report. There were no reports of casualties.

Both the KNU and KIA have expressed support for the anti-coup movement.

Meanwhile a key ally of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has said that hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims living in refugee camps in Bangladesh should be reintegrated into Myanmar society and afforded "full rights" including citizenship.

Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg Television last week, Dr Sasa, who uses just one name and describes himself as the United Nations envoy representing Myanmar's Parliament, said it was time for the country's 55 million people to set aside their differences and face down the military.

Under the previous government led by Ms Suu Kyi, Myanmar had defended the military against accusations of committing genocide against the Rohingya from 2017.

"I have been waiting for the time for me to call our Rohingya brothers and sisters my family," Dr Sasa said. "We are one family. Now we have got only one common enemy, that is these military generals."

Myanmar's military seized power saying that November elections won by Nobel Peace laureate Suu Kyi's party were fraudulent, an assertion dismissed by the election commission. Ms Suu Kyi remains in detention at an undisclosed location and many other figures in her party are also in custody.

Yesterday, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced the immediate suspension of all US engagement with Myanmar under the 2013 Trade and Investment Framework Agreement until the return of a democratically elected government.

She said in a statement that the security forces' killing of peaceful protesters, students, workers and labour leaders and children "has shocked the conscience of the international community".

"These actions are a direct assault on the country's transition to democracy and the efforts of the Burmese people to achieve a peaceful and prosperous future," Ms Tai said, using the former name for Myanmar.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG

