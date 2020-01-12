Thousands rally in Thailand against military-backed government

BANGKOK (BLOOMBERG) - Thousands of people joined a rally in Thailand to protest against the military-backed government and call for more political freedom, less than a year after a disputed general election.

The demonstrators gathered on Sunday (Jan 12) in a Bangkok park for an early-morning protest jog against the administration led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Former army chief Prayut seized power in a coup in 2014, headed a junta for five years and returned as premier after the March election.

"We want a true democratic government, not a dictatorship in disguise," Tanawat Wongchai, a student activist and one of the organisers of the so-called "Run Against Dictatorship," said ahead of the event.

Prayut's opponents question the fairness of last year's poll under a military-backed constitution and criticise the royalist establishment's grip on power. The demonstration, the second notable anti-government rally in a month, evokes memories of Thailand's history of sometimes destabilising political protests.

Such turbulence contributed to slower economic growth in Thailand compared with neighbours such as Indonesia and Vietnam, but the political tension for now remains lower than during those past episodes of unrest.

While there was no official count of the numbers at Sunday's fun-run style gathering, a rough tally at the site indicated thousands of people, many wearing tee-shirts and bibs made for the event. Organisers earlier said 10,000 had registered, adding parallel events would take place in other Thai cities.

'FED UP'

"I'm here to show that we're fed up," said Paphatsara Netsang, a Thai who lives in Singapore but flew in for the rally. "Nothing changes. Everything is still the same. There's no economic improvement."

A separate rally was due on Sunday in another Bangkok park as a show of support for Prayut. He has downplayed the demonstrations against his ruling coalition as involving a comparatively small number of people.

Tanawat, the student activist, said authorities must tackle the Thai economic slowdown, amend the charter to give people more rights and end harassment of the opposition. Otherwise, more protests will be organised, he said.

Future Forward, the highest-profile opposition party, drew thousands to a Bangkok demonstration last month to protest against its looming dissolution in court cases. Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, already banned from Parliament, also faces charges he's rejected for calling that rally.

Prayut received a boost on Saturday when Parliament approved the annual budget after a months-long delay, providing a fillip for the struggling Thai economy. The Bill was viewed as a test of his ability to shepherd key legislation through a bitterly divided legislature.