Thousands of security forces on alert before Philippine polls

MANILA • More than 60,000 security forces in the Philippines were on alert yesterday to safeguard ballots and polling stations on the eve of the presidential election, after police reported four people killed in an outbreak of violence.

Elections are a traditionally volatile time in a country with lax gun laws and a violent political culture, but police said this season has been comparatively peaceful.

Four people were killed on Saturday in a gun battle between armed supporters of mayoral rivals in Magsingal in the northern province of Ilocos Sur, said police spokesman Brigadier-General Roderick Alba.

Police in another northern province, Nueva Ecija, arrested two dozen people and seized weapons, including five M-16 rifles, following a shoot-out between bodyguards of two candidates running for mayor of General Tinio. Five people were wounded in the incident, which also left the same number of sports utility vehicles riddled with bullets, Alba said.

More than 18,000 posts, from president to town councillor, are up for grabs in today's vote.

The son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos looks set to win the presidential vote by a landslide, returning the clan to power.

Rights groups, Catholic church leaders and opponents see the elections as a make-or-break moment for the country's democracy, amid fears Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr could rule with a heavy fist.

Personnel from the police, armed forces and coast guard have fanned out across the archipelago to help secure polling stations and ballots, escort election officials and guard checkpoints.

The security deployment involves around 48,000 soldiers and 16,000 police, officials said.

There have been 16 "validated election-related incidents" since Jan 9, including four shootings and a "slight illegal detention", said Brig-Gen Alba. That compares with 133 incidents during the 2016 presidential elections and 60 in 2019's mid-term polls.

The introduction of electronic voting in 2010 has made it harder for widespread vote-rigging that has historically plagued Philippine elections.

But Mr Marcos Jr, who still insists he was cheated of victory in the 2016 vice-presidential race, warned of electoral fraud and urged his supporters to be alert.

"We will win as long as you stay awake on Monday so there won't be another tragedy," he told hundreds of thousands of fans at his final campaign rally on Saturday.

"Many undesirable things happen if we stop paying attention."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE