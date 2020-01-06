Thousands mourn Iranian general's death

The body of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in a US military strike, was returned to Iran yesterday and driven past thousands of mourners.

The architect of Teheran's overseas clandestine and military operations and head of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force was killed last Friday in an American drone strike.

While many Iranians have rallied to show grief over the death of Major-General Soleimani, 62, others worry his death might push the country to war with a superpower.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites "very hard" if Iran attacks Americans or US assets. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, promised harsh revenge and declared three days of mourning.

