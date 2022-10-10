Thousands mark Buddhist festival in Yangon

YANGON - Thousands of Buddhist devotees thronged Myanmar's Shwedagon Pagoda to mark the full moon of the Thadingyut festival on Sunday, some offering prayers for a country plunged into turmoil by the coup in 2021.

The three-day festival marks Buddha's descent from heaven and is normally marked by riotous fireworks displays, with candles and colourful lanterns lighting up streets and homes.

Early morning crowds lined up in commercial hub Yangon to pray at the towering, gold-plated Shwedagon pagoda, Myanmar's most important Buddhist site. Local chronicles say it contains strands of the Buddha's hair.

Crowds packed in to file up escalators and ascend the pointed structure that dominates the skyline of the country's largest city.

Inside the main complex, crowds shuffled along in gentle circumambulation, some stopping to take selfies, light candles or burn incense. Others stood aside to say quiet prayers.

"We haven't come here for years and so we left home early to avoid crowds but there were already many people at the pagoda," said a man from Yangon's Thone Gwa township. He did not want to give his name. "I think people are struggling in their daily lives and they wanted to come out from home."

The country has been in turmoil since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in 2021, with fighting continuing across many regions and the economy in tatters.

To mark Thadingyut in 2021, the junta announced an amnesty for hundreds of protesters detained since the coup, sending families rushing to prison gates and sparking joyful reunions across the country.

The junta has so far not announced any amnesty to mark 2022's three-day festival, which ends on Monday.

