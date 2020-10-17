Thousands in Bangkok defy protest ban for second day

BANGKOK • Thai police used water cannon and pushed forward with riot shields and batons yesterday to try to disperse thousands of protesters in the capital who defied a ban on protests for a second day and in spite of a warning from Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Protesters rallied at the main intersection near the MBK Center shopping mall in central Bangkok and pushed back against police, wielding umbrellas and throwing plastic bottles. "Get out, get out," the protesters chanted as police used the heaviest force yet to stop three months of protests that have challenged King Maha Vajiralongkorn's monarchy as well as demanded the removal of Mr Prayut, a former military ruler.

"The dictatorial government is using violence to disperse the people's movement," said Mr Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree, one of the protest leaders.

An emergency ruling banning gatherings of more than four people was imposed on Thursday.

"We've issued warnings against illegal acts," said police spokesman Yingyot Thepchamnong. "After this, there will be intensive measures in enforcing the law."

A protest sign read "Release our friends" - a reference to the arrest of more than 40 protesters, including several of their leaders, as a government crackdown has intensified this week.

"I have to fight for my future," said Ms Pin, 22, a university student at the protest who declined to give her full name for fear of reprisals.

Protesters dispersed later at night, with one organiser sending out the message, "End of protest".

Mr Prayut first took power as army chief in a 2014 coup. Critics say he engineered a general election last year to keep hold of power as a civilian prime minister. Protesters also want a new Constitution to replace one drafted under military rule.

"I'm not quitting," Mr Prayut told reporters after an emergency Cabinet meeting. "The government must use the emergency decree. We have to proceed because the situation became violent... It is being used for 30 days, or less if the situation eases."

He warned people not to violate the emergency measures, saying: "Just wait and see... If you do wrong, we will use the law."

Calls have built up among protesters for reforms to the monarchy, which they accuse of helping to entrench decades of military influence in politics. Protests have been largely peaceful. The only specific incident cited by the government for the imposition of emergency measures was one in which Queen Suthida's motorcade was jeered by protesters, but it also said the protests were damaging the economy and national security.



Two men will be charged with attempted violence against the Queen, which carries a possible death sentence if her life is thought to have been threatened. Even if the death penalty is not imposed, the charge can mean life in jail.

In pre-recorded comments from an event a day earlier that were broadcast on television yesterday, King Vajiralongkorn said "the country needs people who love the country and love the monarchy".

Addressing a group of former communists, he said: "All your experience and the things that you've done - you can teach the new generation of your experience. This will be greatly useful."

