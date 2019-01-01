Thousands gather for thanksgiving procession in Manila

Thousands of Catholics jostled to get closer to the Black Nazarene statue during a thanksgiving procession in Manila yesterday. Every year, before the start of the New Year, barefoot devotees in the Philippines gather for the procession of the Black Nazarene - a life-size statue of a dark-skinned Jesus carrying a cross - in the capital's Quiapo district. Many Filipino Catholics consider the Nazarene statue, which is kept for most of the year above the altar at the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, to have healing powers.