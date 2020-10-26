Thousands flee as Typhoon Molave slams Philippines

MANILA (BLOOMBERG) - Thousands of people were evacuated in the Philippines as Typhoon Molave traverses the Southeast Asian nation.

The typhoon locally known as Quinta forced nearly 25,000 people in the Bicol region to leave their homes amid threats of landslides and flash floods, authorities said.

The typhoon has made its fifth landfall over Oriental Mindoro at 3.30am Monday (Oct 26), packing maximum winds of 125kph and gusts of up to 180km, the Philippine weather bureau said. It is expected to re-intensify within 24 to 48 hours before exiting the country on Tuesday.

About 20 cyclones pass through the disaster-prone Philippines each year.