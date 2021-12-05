Thousands flee as Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts

JAKARTA • Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupted yesterday, spewing a tower of smoke and ash that plunged local communities into darkness and forced thousands of nearby residents to flee.

One person was killed and 41 burn injuries were reported, said the deputy district chief of Lumajang.

Rescuers moved to evacuate local residents as lava reached nearby villages and destroyed a bridge in Lumajang regency in East Java.

"A number of areas went dark after being covered by volcanic ash," agency spokesman Abdul Muhari said.

"We are building up some shelters in several locations in Lumajang."

A video released by the agency showed locals, including scores of children, running for safety as Mount Semeru erupted at 3pm local time yesterday.

The local authorities established a restricted zone of 5km from the crater after the eruption.

Semeru's alert status has remained at the second-highest level since its previous major eruption in December last year, which also forced thousands to flee.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity.

The South-east Asian archipelago nation has nearly 130 active volcanoes.

In late 2018, a volcano in the strait between Java and Sumatra islands erupted, causing an underwater landslide and tsunami which killed more than 400 people.

