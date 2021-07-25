Thousands evacuated as monsoon hits India, Philippines

MANILA/MUMBAI • The Philippine authorities moved thousands of residents in the capital Manila out of low-lying communities yesterday as heavy monsoon rain, compounded by a tropical storm, flooded the city and nearby provinces.

The national disaster agency said about 15,000 people, most of them from a flood-prone Manila suburb, had moved into evacuation centres.

"We decided to evacuate early. We don't want the waters to rise and be caught," said Ms Luzviminda Tayson, 61, one of about 2,900 evacuees who were reminded to practise physical distancing as they took refuge in a primary school in Marikina city.

Harsh weather has hit nearly all corners of the globe in recent weeks, bringing floods to China, India and western Europe and heatwaves to North America, heightening fears about the impact of climate change.

The Philippines, a South-east Asian archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, is hit by about 20 tropical storms a year but a warmer Pacific Ocean will make storms more powerful and bring heavier rain, meteorologists say.

In some parts of the Philippine capital region, an urban sprawl of more than 13 million people, flood waters rose waist-high in places and cut off roads to light vehicles.

In India, rescuers combed through mud and debris in a desperate search for survivors as the death toll from heavy monsoon rain climbed to 76 yesterday.

Nearly 90,000 people have been evacuated.

Dozens were missing near the commercial capital Mumbai as torrential downpours lashed the western coast and precipitated the worst floods in decades in the resort state of Goa.

More than half of the deaths occurred in hard-hit Raigad, south of Mumbai, where landslides buried dozens of houses, killing 47 and with another 53 feared trapped under layers of mud.

Goa suffered its worst floods in decades, according to the state's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who said the monsoons had caused "widespread damage" in the region but no casualties.

Rescue teams and military units worked to evacuate people stranded by flooding, but their operations were hampered by landslides blocking roads, including the main highway between Mumbai and Goa.

India's weather bureau has issued red alerts for several regions in the state and forecasts heavy rainfall to continue for the next few days.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE